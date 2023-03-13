As former student-athletes, the chefs at the Charlottesville-based Flavor Exceptional Catering company recognize that an athlete’s diet could make or break their performance in a competition.

That’s why managing partners and lead chefs Daniel Niedermayer - a Charlottesville native - and Sandy Archer - a University of Virginia alumnus - decided to partner with the UVa Cavaliers athletic program to provide nutritionally balanced meals that are tailored to the needs of eight sports teams and about 400 student-athletes.

Flavor Exceptional Catering is approaching the four-year anniversary of its partnership with the UVa athletics department, in which Niedermayer and Archer work with nutritionists to create menus and meal plans to serve student-athletes before games, after games and after practice. The catering company’s team works with nutritionists from several teams, including men and women’s soccer, men and women’s lacrosse, men’s tennis, field hockey, football and softball.

“The meals and schedules vary from team to team, but our primary focus is providing pregame meals,” Niedermayer said. “We like to make sure they have adequate nutrition and not just dining hall food before they go out to compete.”

Niedermayer said, while food from the three dining halls on Grounds may feed a satisfy a college student’s hunger, but it is likely more processed than the food prepared by the catering company staff.

“When you think of the dining hall, you think of the pizza bar, the pasta bar or the subs they make and other things like that,” Niedermayer said. “While they could be tasty, the nutritional values behind them aren’t there. We really take the time to make sure that the students’ carbs aren’t just boiled pasta with a red sauce. We’re going to make sure it’s delicious as well as having everything each athlete needs specifically.”

The catering team works with nutritionists from Cavalier teams to decide which carbohydrates will best help student-athletes sustain their energy as well as the most effective proteins for helping the students rebuild muscle while practicing all week.

Each meal is not only catered to the sports team, but also to the specific roles of each student-athlete on the team. For example, Niedermayer said, football linemen, wide receivers and quarterbacks all have different nutritional needs. While one student-athlete may have a goal to gain weight, another may need to lose weight or gain muscle, so their meal plans and weekly menus will reflect their various goals.

Both lead chefs and managing partners at Flavor Exceptional Catering were athletes growing up, Niedermayer said. Archer is a former Cavalier who ran track and field at UVa before graduating from the Darden School of Business in 1996 while Niedermayer played college lacrosse at Bridgewater College.

“Us being former student-athletes is a big part of why we love working with the university,” Niedermayer said. “I know for myself and for Sandy, nutrition was just never a thing. It wasn’t a big focus when we were in college. When we look at it now, we think of how much more of an impact we could have had if we had this type of outlet.”

Niedermayer said, four years after launching the partnership with the UVa Cavaliers, he is eager to continue working with university nutritionists to provide student-athletes with the fuel for their game-day fire.