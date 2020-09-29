Charges dropped against Chinese researcher accused of stealing UVa trade secrets

According to UVa spokesman Wes Hester, while cooperating with the investigation, the university determined that one of the computing systems to which the student had access included permission settings that were not sufficient to establish a violation of law.

“Even though the criminal charges have been dismissed, we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the former research scholar’s unauthorized possession of university files while attempting to leave the country,” Hester said.

As a follow-up to the incident, UVa is reviewing its data access and permission standards, Hester said.

The circumstances behind the charges were detailed in an FBI affidavit, indicating that Hu was researching bio-mimics and fluid dynamics to be used in underwater robotics, submersible vehicles, aircraft engines and various other marine and aerospace applications. Hu received the research position after reaching out to an unnamed UVa professor from the school's Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering.

According to the court document, Hu previously worked for a laboratory funded by the People’s Liberation Army, which is the armed forces of the People’s Republic of China.