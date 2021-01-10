Booker T. Washington papers joining UVa's digital publication program

Getting Washington’s papers online was a process that stretched from Illinois to India to Charlottesville.

“Ordinarily, when you digitize a book, you do it from electronic files but this was long enough ago that they didn’t have PDFs,” Sewell explained. “The files had to be scanned to create PDFs.”

Sewell said a contractor, Apex Covantage, completed the transformation of the files. Its team in India converted the PDFs into XML files and compared the files to catch errors and other problems.

Those files are being reviewed again by University Press officials for accuracy as well as capturing metadata that will allow the files to be searched. When they go online, the Washington papers will be able to be cross-matched with other papers in the historical collection.

“We’re not the first to put the [Washington] papers online but our version can be used in conjunction with other papers from the time period to provide a more inclusive look at history through different people,” Sewell said.

“It tells a different story of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and allows us to tell a fuller American story from many different sources,” Moomaw said. “I think it’s a major step forward to make it available. We’re very proud of it.”

