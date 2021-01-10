Booker T. Washington papers joining UVa's digital publication program

Booker T. Washington died 105 years ago, but his ideas, thoughts and memories are virtually alive in 14 volumes at the University of Virginia, thanks to a digital offshoot of the University Press.
Rotunda, the press’ digital label, will publish Washington’s papers under an agreement with the University of Illinois Press, which published the printed version during a 19-year span beginning in 1970.
The papers, which encompass the years between 1901 and Washington's death in 1915, will be searchable and can be used in conjunction with other Rotunda publications in its American History Collection to provide greater context, including the papers of Ulysses S. Grant and Woodrow Wilson.
Washington’s papers will be accessible through universities, libraries and other organizations via subscription.
“If you’re in Senegal, San Francisco or Scottsville, you could have access through a library for these papers,” said Suzanne Morse Moomaw, director of the University Press. “This brings the original words of the author to a global audience. You can better understand this person from the text of his own words. It’s a primary resource written by [Washington] over time.”
Moomaw said the digital collection is for use in research and, just as important, as a teaching tool. University Press and Rotunda will be working on curriculum guides for the papers during the summer.
Washington was born to an enslaved woman in 1856 in Hale’s Ford, near Roanoke, and was freed by the Emancipation Proclamation. He and his mother moved to West Virginia to live with his stepfather. There, he taught himself to read and write, worked in the mines and saved enough money to go school at Hampton Institute, now known as Hampton University.
At the age of 25, he was appointed head of what would become the Tuskegee Institute, now Tuskegee University, in Alabama. Under Washington’s lead, the school grew into a major educational center for African Americans.
As the school rose, so did Washington, becoming a player in American politics both in the Black community and white community for his belief in building Black economic, business and self-reliance in the face of increasing social and political sanctions in the post-Civil War South.
The papers include complete correspondence and several published books, as well as documentary material from his time at Hampton Institute and Tuskegee, said David Sewell, manager of digital initiatives for the Rotunda imprint.
The papers also feature correspondence with other Black scholars and leaders of his time, including civil rights activist W.E.B. Du Bois, who co-founded the NAACP.
Washington’s 1895 Atlanta Exposition speech called for African American investment in industrial education and accumulating wealth as the way to integrate society at large. His position eschewed direct confrontation with whites, even as white-led legislatures passed discriminatory voting and segregation laws.
Washington’s views were criticized by many contemporary Black activists including Du Bois. Critics believed Washington’s ideas were too slow, too conservative and too accepting of discrimination and segregation.
But Washington’s efforts at education and economic expansion for the African American community won him praise from two presidents. In 1898, President William McKinley declared Washington to be “one of the great leaders of his race.” President Theodore Roosevelt invited Washington to dine at the White House, an event that outraged many white political leaders and won Roosevelt support among Black leaders.
Washington also spent some time in Charlottesville with college friends Benjamin Tonsler and George Inge, who were both prominent educators in the area, with Inge later becoming a prominent businessman.
Moomaw said records indicate that Inge discussed the donation of park land to the city’s Black community with philanthropist Paul Goodloe McIntire, which led to the city park on Preston Avenue that bears Washington's name.
“He visited [Inge and Tonsler] on several occasions as they were friends from his days at Hampton,” Moomaw said. “At the time he became the director of Tuskegee, we know he stayed with the Tonslers in Fifeville on his way to take up his position. They were friends, but also there were very few places African Americans could stay when traveling during those days.”
Getting Washington’s papers online was a process that stretched from Illinois to India to Charlottesville.
“Ordinarily, when you digitize a book, you do it from electronic files but this was long enough ago that they didn’t have PDFs,” Sewell explained. “The files had to be scanned to create PDFs.”
Sewell said a contractor, Apex Covantage, completed the transformation of the files. Its team in India converted the PDFs into XML files and compared the files to catch errors and other problems.
Those files are being reviewed again by University Press officials for accuracy as well as capturing metadata that will allow the files to be searched. When they go online, the Washington papers will be able to be cross-matched with other papers in the historical collection.
“We’re not the first to put the [Washington] papers online but our version can be used in conjunction with other papers from the time period to provide a more inclusive look at history through different people,” Sewell said.
“It tells a different story of the late 19th and early 20th centuries and allows us to tell a fuller American story from many different sources,” Moomaw said. “I think it’s a major step forward to make it available. We’re very proud of it.”