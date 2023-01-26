Bob Woodward, Robert Costa talk Trump at UVa forum

The Center for Politics at the University of Virginia is hosting a forum on Friday to discuss the end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Former Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward and CBS News’ Robert Costa will talk about their book “Peril,” which documents the transition between the Trump and Biden administrations. Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato will interview the authors. A book signing will follow the event, with copies available to purchase.

The event will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Small Special Collections Library Auditorium at 160 McCormick Road in Charlottesville.

Free in-person tickets are available through Eventbrite, and there will be a livestream at https://livestream.com/tavco/perilbookdiscussion.

For more information, visit https://centerforpolitics.org/home.