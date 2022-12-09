Attorney General selects special counsel in review of UVa shooting

National law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP will carry out the external review of the events that led to the shooting deaths of three University of Virginia students last month, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced in a written release on Tuesday, Dec. 8. The announcement came on the same day that the alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. appeared before an Albemarle General District Court judge.

Co-chairs of the firm’s Crisis Law and Strategy Group William Burck and Crystal Nix-Hines will lead the review.

Nix-Hines is a U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and also chairs the firm’s Education Practice Group. She earned a B.A. from Princeton University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School.

“I have full confidence that Mr. Burck, Ms. Nix-Hines, and Mr. Terwilliger will conduct the thorough and professional external review requested by the University of Virginia,” said Attorney General Miyares. “Understandably, there are many questions about the events that led to the tragedy at [the] University of Virginia. At the appropriate time, a report will be released to the public to help answer those questions.”

Burck is a co-managing partner at the firm and also co-chairs the Government & Regulatory Litigation and Investigations, Government Enforcement and White Collar Criminal Groups. Burck is former Special Counsel and Deputy Counsel to former president George W. Bush for nearly four years and was a federal prosecutor in New York City. Burck is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School.

Former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Zachary Terwilliger will receive special counsel to review any federal, state and local law enforcement issues surrounding the shooting and events that preceded the tragedy. Terwilliger is also a partner of government investigations and white-collar criminal defense for the global law firm Vinson & Elkins.

In addition to his role as the Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Terwilliger has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney and Associate Deputy Attorney General within the U.S. Department of Justice. Terwilliger is a UVa and William & Mary School of Law graduate.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, the firm has more than 30 offices in four continents. Notable from its force of more than 900 attorneys include a trademark victory for the Boy Scouts of America, an approved settlement in a shareholder suit against Victoria's Secret parent company, L Brands, and helped free federal prisoner William Underwood under the First Step Act. The firm has won more than $70 billion for its clients, which include Qualcomm, University of Rhode Island, Roger Williams University, Johnson & Wales University, Express Script and Soundcloud.

The Office of the Attorney General will supervise the external reviews of both special counsels.

University president Jim Ryan and Board of Visitors rector Whittington Clement requested the appointment of special counsel to conduct the independent external review in a letter to the Attorney General on Nov. 17 - four days after the shooting. Miyares’ office approved the request the same day.

“I’d like to thank Attorney General Miyares for agreeing to oversee the external review into this terrible tragedy and for identifying a team of experts to lead it,” Ryan said in a written release on Tuesday. “As we continue to mourn the loss of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry, we are committed to working with the special counsel team to learn as much as we can about this event and the circumstances that led to it, and to apply those lessons to keep our community safe.”

During a press conference one day after the tragedy, UVa Police Chief Timothy Logo disclosed that Jones appeared on the radar of the university’s Threat Assessment team earlier this year when his name appeared in a hazing investigation. During the investigation, police found that Jones had been charged with having a concealed weapon in February of 2021.

According to Longo, the hazing investigation was closed because witnesses would not cooperate. Earlier this fall, UVa Vice President and Chief Student Affairs Officer Robyn Hadley confirmed Student Affairs told UVa police that Jones told someone unaffiliated with the university that he had a gun. Jones’ roommate told police that he had never actually seen the gun.

On the Monday after the shooting, which took place on a bus of 22 university students and a professor returning from a field trip, special Agent B.D. Tuggle with the Virginia State Police obtained a warrant to search Jones’ apartment in Bice House in the Central Grounds area of the university. Tuggle recovered a Ruger AR-556 (a semi-automatic rifle), a single nine-millimeter bullet, a Smith & Wesson model 39 pistol, a pair of full or nearly full 30-round AR magazines, a box of Winchester .223 ammunition, two Glock nine-millimeter magazines from Jones’ room.

After the tragic 2007 shooting at Virginia Tech where a student killed 32 students and faculty and injured another 17, then-governor Timothy Kaine created the Virginia Tech Review Panel to conduct an independent review of the Commonwealth's response to the mass shooting.

The panel included vice chair Dr. Marcus L. Martin, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Assistant Dean of the School of Medicine and Associate Vice President for Diversity and Equity at the University of Virginia; Gordon Davies, former Director of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia; Carroll Ann Ellis, Director of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Victim Services Division, a faculty member at the National Victim Academy, and a member of the American Society of Victimology as well as the former governor of Pennsylvania, the director of Virginia Treatment Center for Children at VCU Medical Center and a former 23rd Judicial Circuit Court judge.

The 260-page review included an assessment of Virginia Tech's campus setting and security, a timeline of events, an analysis of the shooter's mental health, a survey of gun purchase and campus policies, a recall of the emergency medical response, and recommendations for the aftermath of the shooting and healing of the Virginia Tech community.

The Office of Student Affairs declined to comment on “anything relating to the criminal investigation or external review.”