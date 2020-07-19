In the jumbled up jigsaw puzzle of the COVID-19 quandary, University of Virginia medical school researchers may have found a very important piece.
Caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also known as the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 presents doctors, nurses and researchers with medical mysteries from people with the virus who don’t pass it on to those who spread it prodigiously; from people never showing symptoms to others languishing in intensive care.
For those who end up hospitalized, about 20% develop pulmonary complications so severe that they need machines to help them breathe.
“Because this virus is unique, the human immune system doesn’t know how to respond to it,” said Dr. William Petri of UVa's Division of Infectious Diseases and International Health. “For some, the virus seems to trigger a widespread attack on the immune system unlike anything we’ve seen in other infectious diseases. It’s like it goes through the body and turns on every switch in the immune system. It’s a terrible disease.”
Petri and his team of UVa researchers — Allie Donlan, Mary Young and Mayuresh Abhyankar — may have found a puzzle piece to help detect who might suffer the most severe responses to the virus. The piece is called Interleukin 13, IL-13 for short.
A cytokine peptide, IL-13 is a creation of the immune system often found in patients suffering allergies, especially those that cause bouts of asthma and bronchitis. The peptide creates inflammation in response to allergies and infections and attracts other immune cells to help fight invaders.
“It’s a way that white blood cells communicate with each other. If a cell makes IL-13, it activates other cells to go to where IL-13 is located,” Petri said.
But if a body creates too much IL-13, pneumonia or severe asthma may result, with sometimes fatal impact. The last decade of research has shown that treating patients with Interleukin 13 blockers can help them recover from pulmonary problems.
The cytokine also is associated with some cancers, and some cancer-related immunotherapies have been devised around the peptide.
In a review of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, Petri’s research found that high levels of IL-13 were associated with worsened outcomes regardless of patient gender, age or health problems.
“About one of every five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 requires a respirator and what [the research team] discovered is that, compared with people who didn’t need a respirator, those who did had much higher Interleukin 13 levels,” Petri said.
Researchers know that the virus causing COVID-19 creates cytokine storms, sudden all-out creation of the many peptides used by the immune system. The crush of cytokines can overwhelm the body and result in organ damage or death.
“It’s like when you enter an elevator and some little kid has hit every single button. Everybody who has looked into it has been astonished at how activated the immune system is by this virus.” Petri said. “If you look at a patient and you see all of the cytokines elevated, looking at the proportions, you will see it’s the IL-13 that’s most elevated.”
If IL-13 proves to be a factor in severe COVID-19 cases, doctors may be able to determine who needs the most treatment before they need it simply by checking the blood of patients being admitted to the hospital.
“That’s what we hope. We know that higher levels are more prevalent in pneumonia cases, and we need to find out if that’s because it’s causing the pneumonia or if it’s reacting to pneumonia and trying to save you from pneumonia,” he said. “We suspect that a higher level may be a bad thing.”
That bad thing, however, could be a good thing, if found quickly enough.
“If it’s the case, there are drugs that target Interleukin 13 already available because of its relation to allergies,” Petri said.
UVa researchers are conducting more study to determine whether IL-13 is a cause or a symptom.
“It’s a hypothesis, and the scientific method is about testing your hypothesis,” he said. “If it turns out to be wrong, it could provide more information to help someone else’s research. At the least, it’s a dead end you won’t have to go down again.”
In the meantime, researchers across the university, the country and the world are looking into numerous aspects of how the virus does what it does.
“It’s definitely pedal-to-the-metal for researchers looking into this disease, looking at the information and saying to themselves, ‘what do I know from my research that might apply?’ There is an all-out effort across the country,” Petri said.
That is apparent at UVa, where researchers delving into cancer, HIV and other areas have switched gears to study the novel coronavirus. Others are looking at their previous, seemingly research in terms of COVID-19, and the government has altered grants and research funding to focus on the pandemic.
“It’s really inspiring to be around here. Everyone who is a scientist is thinking, ‘what do I know that could possibly be helpful?’ This is very much a foot-to-the-floor situation as far as research,” Petri said.
Research from around the world is being made available for others to study, and the U.S. government is backing several possible vaccines simultaneously.
“There have been a lot of advances in the past 10 years and we know so much today that we didn’t before,” Petri said. “But at the same time, when I make rounds in the hospital, patients and doctors and nurses have so many questions we just can’t answer, yet. That’s what we hope to do, find those answers.”
