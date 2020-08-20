As other universities pull the plug on in-person classes, UVa tries to reassure community

University officials previously have said they are monitoring several factors as they gauge whether to continue with their reopening plan, but they have not released specific metrics regarding those factors. If they decide to change plans, that will be communicated no later than Aug. 28.

In Thursday’s letter, Magill and Davis said they are preparing new public information tools to track key metrics related to the virus.

“As we move deeper into the fall semester and more students, faculty and staff return to Grounds, our goal is to keep you informed about the prevalence of the virus in our area and the steps we can take together to limit its spread,” they wrote.

Student testing

In addition to daily health checks and other preventive measures, a key part of the university’s plan to bring students back is mandatory testing for those intended to return to the Charlottesville area. Students are required to submit a negative test before they can return to Grounds.

Once the school year begins, ongoing testing will be used to detect outbreaks and contain the virus.