Alumni create UVa Strong Fund to support victims, families and student well-being

The University of Virginia Alumni Association has created a new fund to financially help the families of three student athletes killed on Nov. 13 and to also aid the families of the two students injured in the shootings.

Called the UVA Strong Fund, donated money will also go to help provide services to students coping with trauma after the shooting.

“Your outpouring of support has inspired the creation of the UVA Strong Fund,” said Lily West, President and CEO of the UVA Alumni Association. “The goal of this University-wide effort, administered by the UVA Alumni Association, is threefold: to support victims, survivors, and their families; to provide services for students in the wake of the tragedy, and to honor the lives of those who died on November 13.”

The UVa community is still grieving the loss of students and Cavalier football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis, Jr. and D’Sean Perry while hoping for the complete recovery of injured students Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Hollins underwent two surgeries last week in the aftermath of the shootings, and he was discharged from UVa Medical Center Nov. 21.

The alumni association announced the fund last Thursday, four days after the tragedy. The association’s chief financial officer, Richard Gard, says the organization’s leaders worked with Virginia Tech to efficiently establish the fund. Virginia Tech alumni shared the support and action that they took following the 2007 shooting that killed 32 people and wounded 17 others.

The alumni got the fund’s name from the phrase that began popping up around UVa grounds and the Charlottesville and Albemarle County communities in the aftermath of the Sunday night shooting.

Student and former football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. was arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting, which took place on a chartered bus returning from a field trip. In addition, Jones was charged with two counts of malicious wounding and other felonies last week.

The association is a non-profit that operates separately from the university and represents the independent voices of UVa alumni, according to the organization’s website.

“The spirit of the fund is to help people in need,” Gard said. “We want to help people, particularly in times of tragedy, so we’re doing our best to get money to the folks who need it so we can help with this tragedy.

“We’re also putting together an advisory group, processes and criteria in place so that we can do things fairly, equitably, ethically and efficiently because we know there is an immediate need.”

While he could not speak to the specific allocations or how much money the fund has raised so far, the organization is committed to helping victims and their families.

Hundreds of family members of Chandler, Davis and Perry attended the memorial service that UVa hosted on Saturday. The young men were from Huntersville, N.C., Ridgeville, S.C. and Miami, respectively.

In addition to heartfelt memories shared by UVa football players who played with the deceased, the memorial featured a performance from Grammy Award-winning artist CeCe Winans, merchandise including light-up bracelets and stickers and flower dedications outside of the John Paul Jones Arena.

The UVA Strong donation link now lives on the university’s ‘Giving’ page alongside other philanthropic and scholarship initiatives.