Alleged UVa shooter faces judge in-person for first preliminary hearing

The man facing charges for the mass shooting that claimed the lives of three students and injured two others at the University of Virginia last month physically appeared in court for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. appeared at the Albemarle General District Court for a preliminary hearing alongside Liz Murtagh, deputy public defender of the Charlottesville-Albemarle Public Defender Office and UVa Law lecturer.

Jones entered the courtroom with a mask around his neck and chains around his wrists and ankles. He kept his head down for the entire preceding, only lifting it to exchange brief words with his counsel, Murtagh.

Murtagh, Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney and prosecutor on the case James Hingeley and Judge Andrew Sneathern scheduled Jones’ next preliminary hearing for March 30, 2023.

In Virginia, preliminary hearings are conducted in cases with felony charges to determine whether there is enough evidence and probable cause that the defendant committed the crimes they are being charged with.

“Because of the large amount of witnesses, I am not prepared to admit them to the court at this time,” Hingeley said when Sneathern first suggested a February court date.

Hingeley requested that the March court date remain flexible as he works with each of the witnesses’ schedules.

Jones is facing three counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of UVa football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis, Jr., and Devin Chandler. Jones also is charged with two counts of malicious wounding in the shootings of Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan. Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley also charged Jones with five counts of using a firearm while committing a felony.

Jones allegedly opened fire on a chartered bus full of about 25 students and drama professor Theresa Davis after UVa's African American Theater class took a trip to Washington, D.C. to watch "The Ballad of Emmett Till." UVa student and witness to the shooting Ryan Lynch told ABC News that she saw Jones allegedly shoot Chandler while his head was under a jacket and he appeared to be asleep.

Officers from the Albemarle County Sheriff’s Office covered the perimeter of the courthouse while seven additional officers, including Sherriff Chan Bryant, patrolled the inside the courtroom.

Jones made his first court appearance in Albemarle for an arraignment on Nov. 16 via video chat from the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. On that day, Judge Andrew Sneathern denied bond for Jones. Jones remains in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Virginia code states that second-degree murder is punishable by up to 40 years in prison; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony is punishable by a minimum of three years in prison for a first offense; and malicious wounding is a Class 3 punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to UVa spokeswoman Bethanie Glover, Jones is no longer enrolled as a student due to his arrest last month in connection with the murders. The university also has removed his profile from the Cavaliers football 2018-19 online roster.

Murtagh stated that she “cannot comment on the case at all” following the hearing.