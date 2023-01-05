62-year-old arrested for alleged theft of $1,000 in textbooks from UVa academic building

University of Virginia police recovered more than $1,000 worth of stolen items from 62-year-old Charles Hickman while responding to a burglary report near the heart of the university, UPD announced in a press release on Wednesday.

Several UPD officers responded to a report that a man was breaking into Thornton Hall, the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences building, and stealing textbooks around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The 911 call came from someone who was at home watching the burglary through a camera.

One police officer saw Hickman walking away from the scene of the crime and conducted a field interview, but let him go because the officer did not have criminal evidence yet, according to UPD Deputy Chief of Police Bryant Hall.

The officer who conducted the field interview to Thornton Hall where he learned that the 911 caller gave a description that matched Hickman’s appearance. Hickman is described as a while male in the Albemarle General District Court database. Officers caught up to Hickman, who was still on foot, and found him with several textbooks taken from Thornton Hall.

Deputy Hall says the entire burglary took place at Thornton, so Hickman did not hit any other nearby buildings or student housing.

Hickman, who is originally from Banco, Virginia, has been charged with burglary, grand larceny and larceny with the intent to sell or distribute.

Virginia Code describes burglary as breaking and entering a house or other building “in the nighttime” with intent to commit a felony or any larceny. The Code describes grand larceny as theft of money or property worth at least $1,000. The Code considers theft of more than one item of the same product evidence of intent to sell or distribute for sale.

UPD turned Hickman over to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on Thursday evening. He will make his first in front of a judge at the Albemarle General District Court on February 2.

In 2014, Hickman plead guilty to driving without a license and paid a $100 fine to the Madison General District Court. He does not have any other cases open in Albemarle County, according to the General District Court database.