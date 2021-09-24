$50 million gift to prompt construction of UVa performing arts center

“We did do a study about three years ago – and the community has only continued to grow in population since then – that showed with UVa alone, we could present in that center some 243 nights per year,” he said. “If you add in a lively art series with international acts and dance and speakers and partnerships with local organizations, I feel confident that we will be able to fill this.”

The center would join existing venues. The Paramount Theater, a performance space on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall, is a redesigned and remodeled movie theater from the 1930s with a 1,000-seat capacity. Cabell Hall, a performance center at the end of the Lawn at UVa, has a capacity of 851.

Cabell Hall currently hosts performances about 200 days a year. Kielbasa said he expects most of those performances to move to the new arts center.

He said theaters in the UVa drama department will continue to be used by dance and drama departments at the university and that the Paramount Theater will continue to be a viable venue, even with the addition of the arts center.

“The Paramount will continue to be a theater for the entire community, but there are certain types of performance that they cannot support there. This center will add to the cultural landscape in Charlottesville and be complementary to those theaters,” he said.