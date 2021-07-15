10,000-piece collection boosts UVa's status as a leader in Mormon studies

Most of the collection will be available for researchers to study, according to officials with the UVa Albert and Shirley Small Special Collections Library.

According to research by the church, as of 2019, there are an estimated 16.5 million members of the denomination with about 6.7 million in the United States. Of those, about 96,500 live in Virginia.

Brigham Young University researchers estimated that, in the middle of the 20th century, half of Latter-Day Saints members lived in Utah. Another 30% lived elsewhere in the western United States and 11% lived across the rest of the country and Canada.

The church membership has increased throughout the country and the world, the study shows, but only about 2% of people in the United States are Mormons. About 1.14% of Virginians are Mormons, the research shows.

The collection includes a dictionary of sign language terms, a typed-and-copied newsletter for gay and lesbian church members in Los Angeles and a comprehensive mix of rare printed posters, handbills and other items from Mormon church groups, children’s organizations and mission groups from around the world, as well items from splinter sects and some anti-Mormon materials.