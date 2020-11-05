UVa will test students for COVID before holiday break

“If you test positive for COVID-19 before you leave the Charlottesville-Albemarle area, you will need to follow our existing protocols on isolation and quarantine and participate in contact tracing efforts,” the administrators said. “We encourage all students to have a plan for where they would isolate or quarantine if that becomes necessary over the break.”

Testing negative for COVID-19 may be a good thing, but it’s not a promise of not being positive, administrators warned.

“A negative test does not completely exclude the possibility of COVID-19. You can be exposed during travel or may have been exposed just prior to departure and in both cases the test would be negative,” the message states. “We recommend caution and monitoring yourself for symptoms. We also urge special caution for students returning home to a family member who is immune-compromised. If you develop any symptoms, we recommend testing for COVID-19 in your locality and isolation while awaiting the test result.”

Between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, 12 UVa students out of 4,941 tested were positive for COVID-19, according to the UVa COVID-Tracker. That’s a positivity rate of less than 1%. Staff and employees had a positive test percentage of 2.5% as 13 of 507 tests came back positive.

The Thomas Jefferson Health District, which covers the city of Charlottesville and counties of Albemarle, Nelson, Louisa, Fluvanna and Greene, had 1.9% of tests come back positive in the past week, its records show.