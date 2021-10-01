UVa will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for JPJ Arena admittance

Those concerns carried over to the administrators’ decision to require vaccinations or negative tests for arena audiences.

“This requirement, along with our indoor mask requirement, will provide added assurance that UVa basketball games, concerts and other events at [the arena] will not be sources of significant community spread,” Davis and Magill wrote.

They also said that they hope the requirements will not be permanent.

“As conditions improve, we are eager to modify or lift this indoor mask requirement as soon as we can safely,” they wrote. “We will spend the month of October monitoring the progression of the virus and will offer another update on public health policies no later than Nov. 1.”

It’s not the first time officials have expressed that same sentiment. When administrators first implemented the mask mandate for fall term in early August, they had hoped to lift it by Sept. 6.

It didn’t happen. Increasing cases of COVID led the administration to continue to the requirement with hopes of pulling it down on Oct. 1.

That didn’t happen either.