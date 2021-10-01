UVa will require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for JPJ Arena admittance

The University of Virginia will require basketball fans, concert goers and anyone attending events inside John Paul Jones Arena to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test before admittance.
Attendees will also need to wear masks at all times while inside the arena, officials announced Friday.
The rules take effect Oct. 18.
Officials also said they will continue the school’s mask mandate for people in UVa-leased or owned buildings and facilities. Officials had hoped to repeal the mandate this month.
The moves are in keeping with similar steps being taken by universities across the country. Duke, Gonzaga, University of Buffalo, Harvard and others have made proof of vaccination or negative COVID test result a prerequisite for fans.
Liz Magill, UVa Provost, and J.J. Davis, chief operating officer, made the announcements in an email sent to members of the UVa community, including staff, students and faculty.
Davis and Magill said in the email that while vaccination rates among students and staff are high and case counts low, area medical centers and hospitals are swamped by patients with suffering from the pandemic disease.
Because the currently predominant delta variant is highly contagious, Magill and Davis said requiring vaccination or a recent COVID test is a matter of public health and safety.
“While cases within the UVa community remain low, the high prevalence of the delta variant in Central Virginia is straining health care resources in the Charlottesville-Albemarle region,” they wrote. “In response to the increased risk of viral transmission at large indoor events, we have decided to require all people who attend a ticketed event at John Paul Jones Arena to provide proof of vaccination, or of a negative COVID-19 test before entering the venue.”
University officials will directly contact ticketholders for upcoming events to provide more information about the requirement, they said.
Earlier Friday, UVa Health System doctors told reporters during an unrelated virtual press conference that they are seeing a slow decline in cases. After reaching a high of more than 70 COVID patients in the UVa Medical Center’s acute and intensive care COVID wards in September, the number has dropped to about 63.
Health officials said that more than 90% of those people requiring hospitalization have not been vaccinated.
Dr. Kyle Enfield, the medical director of UVa Medical Center’s medical intensive care unit, told news reporters during the press briefing that there is concern that a surge of COVID cases could occur as temperatures drop and people move indoors.
“As we move into the winter months, if we look at what happened last year, there is still some [worry] that we could see that kind of surge, again,” he said.
Those concerns carried over to the administrators’ decision to require vaccinations or negative tests for arena audiences.
“This requirement, along with our indoor mask requirement, will provide added assurance that UVa basketball games, concerts and other events at [the arena] will not be sources of significant community spread,” Davis and Magill wrote.
They also said that they hope the requirements will not be permanent.
“As conditions improve, we are eager to modify or lift this indoor mask requirement as soon as we can safely,” they wrote. “We will spend the month of October monitoring the progression of the virus and will offer another update on public health policies no later than Nov. 1.”
It’s not the first time officials have expressed that same sentiment. When administrators first implemented the mask mandate for fall term in early August, they had hoped to lift it by Sept. 6.
It didn’t happen. Increasing cases of COVID led the administration to continue to the requirement with hopes of pulling it down on Oct. 1.
That didn’t happen either.
“University leaders and public health experts agree that the most prudent course of action is to continue to require all people, whether they are vaccinated or not, to wear masks while inside university owned or leased spaces, with the exception of residence halls, private residences, or when actively eating or drinking,” Magill and Davis wrote on Friday.
Current regulations require all people to wear masks when they are inside school facilities, even if vaccinated, but they may go maskless outside. Unvaccinated persons must wear facemasks indoors and outdoors.
The mask mandate has applied to football fans who must don their masks while in the stadium’s rest rooms, common areas and concession stands. They may unmask themselves while sitting in their seats, although public health officials have recommended they keep their faces covered.
“While we are not currently requiring all attendees to wear masks outdoors, we strongly encourage everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, to do so in order to limit opportunities for the virus to spread at the game,” Davis and Magill wrote in an email prior to the first home football game on Sept. 4.
The university saw a Sept. 14 average of 23 new COVID cases a day in a seven-day period. That number has steadily declined and reached a seven-day average of eight cases a day on Sept. 30.
Vaccination rates for students and staff are around 97%, officials have said. Those who have received medical or religious deferments from vaccination are undergoing weekly testing.