UVa will continue offering option of for-credit grades

University of Virginia students will get to choose whether they take courses for credit or letters in both the upcoming January term and spring term courses, continuing a policy from the fall term.

UVa Provost Liz Magill sent a message to students Monday night to tell them that, in the face of the pandemic, the school will extend the grading policy used for the fall term for both upcoming terms.

The system allows students to choose whether to take classes for letter grades, which impact overall grade point averages, or for credit/general credit/no credit, which will not impact averages.

Last spring, the university switched students to the credit/no credit program when students were sent home and classes switched to online. Fall term started with students facing traditional letter grade courses, but administrators brought back the credit/no credit system after students petitioned for it.

Students must choose the credit-based grading system when enrolling in the month-long January, or J-term, classes. If they don’t, the default grade system will be letter grades.

Registration began on Monday. Classes begin Jan. 4.