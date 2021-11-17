 Skip to main content
UVa, VCU join forces for pediatric heart surgery clinics
University of Virginia Health system is joining Virginia Commonwealth University’s Children’s Hospital of Richmond to combine the strengths of both in providing cardiac care and surgery for infants and children.

Officials announced the cooperative effort this week.

The alliance between our institutions allows us to provide exceptional heart care for more children,” said Dr. James Gangemi, surgical director of pediatric congenital heart surgery at UVa.

UVa Children’s hospital is nationally ranked in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery and VCU’s Children’s Hospital of Richmond is a Level 1 children’s surgery center.

UVa currently operates the UVa Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond clinic at St. Mary's Hospital campus.

With the cooperative agreement, newborns and children will receive surgery with the surgeon and the hospital that best meet medical needs and keep them near home, if possible.

“UVA has an outstanding track record of pediatric heart surgery outcomes that surpasses the national average. We are thrilled to be collaborating with our colleagues at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, combining our expertise to care for more families in need of specialized heart care for their children,” said K. Craig Kent, CEO of UVa Health, in a prepared statement.

“Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, occurring in 1 out of 100 live births,” said Dr. Art Kellermann, CEO of VCU Health System, in a prepared statement.

Both hospitals will continue to offer pediatric intensive care, acute care, cardiology and support services.

