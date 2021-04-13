UVa to hold undergraduate tuition at this year's rates

The University of Virginia will officially hold undergraduate tuition to current levels for students who enroll for next school year, the school’s governing board decided Tuesday during a virtual meeting.

The UVa Board of Visitors gave unanimous approval to the recommendation made last week by the board’s finance committee, which is primarily comprised of board members.

“If there were a year to raise undergraduate tuition, it would be this year,” said UVa President Jim Ryan. “If there was ever a year to not raise undergraduate tuition, it would also be this year. We decided the right thing to do is not raise tuition.”

Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled after the board postponed a March vote to raise tuition as much as 3.1%. That figure was based on national cost increases in providing a college education, plus 1%. That’s the normal standard the board sets for determining tuition each school year.

The tuition freeze for the next school year applies to most undergraduate students in the schools of arts and sciences, nursing, engineering, commerce and public policy. The tuition freeze does not apply to graduate programs.