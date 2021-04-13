UVa to hold undergraduate tuition at this year's rates

The University of Virginia will officially hold undergraduate tuition to current levels for students who enroll for next school year, the school’s governing board decided Tuesday during a virtual meeting.
The UVa Board of Visitors gave unanimous approval to the recommendation made last week by the board’s finance committee, which is primarily comprised of board members.
“If there were a year to raise undergraduate tuition, it would be this year,” said UVa President Jim Ryan. “If there was ever a year to not raise undergraduate tuition, it would also be this year. We decided the right thing to do is not raise tuition.”
Tuesday’s meeting was scheduled after the board postponed a March vote to raise tuition as much as 3.1%. That figure was based on national cost increases in providing a college education, plus 1%. That’s the normal standard the board sets for determining tuition each school year.
The tuition freeze for the next school year applies to most undergraduate students in the schools of arts and sciences, nursing, engineering, commerce and public policy. The tuition freeze does not apply to graduate programs.
The board placed tuition and related fees for arts and science students at $14,658 for the coming academic year. Out-of-state students would pay $49,188 next year. Other fees related to academic programs can push the cost to nearly $17,500 for in-state students and more than $52,000 for out-of-state students.
Other academic programs charge more, but those tuition rates for their undergraduates would remain the same.
Tuition rates for graduate and professional programs will increase based on market demand, cost of instructional delivery and school-specific priorities. The tuition recommendation does not impact previously approved upper-division tuition adjustments.
The board approved a proposed $114 increase in student fees, including $75 to pay for expanding student health and wellness services and a new wellness facility. The remaining fee increase will pay for improvements to recreational facilities and Newcomb Hall.
The board also approved a $133 increase in the average double room rate for students living on Grounds, to $6,826 for the year. The average undergraduate room increase is 2.3%, the same as increases for graduate student housing.
Meal plan rates will rise an average of 2.68% after the board’s vote. Added to tuition and fees, the rate increases would raise the total cost for students living on Grounds to more than $35,000 a year for in-state students and as much as $70,000 or more for graduate students.