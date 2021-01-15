UVa to assist health district as vaccine is opened up to more people

“We’re looking to the state health department to see if [the doses] should be used for other vaccinations or for second doses for staff,” Sifri said. “We’re continuing to vaccinate our employees and continue to look into how were going to move into the next phases in cooperation with the health district and Virginia Department of Health.”

Blue Ridge Health District officials say they currently are receiving regular supply of vaccine and transfer should not be necessary.

Buckingham County residents, who live within the boundaries of the Piedmont Health District, will see shots made available for Phase 1B on Tuesday. Much like the Blue Ridge Health District, appointments are needed to receive the vaccine.

Because the vaccine is a scarce commodity, the Centers for Disease Control has set priorities for some people to get their shots first. Those who have health issues, are over 65 or work in jobs categorized as essential are in those three groups belong in those phases.

“Virginians who do not fall into priority phases will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available,” Piedmont Health District officials said in a statement. “Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution will be similar to the flu vaccine.”