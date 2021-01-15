UVa to assist health district as vaccine is opened up to more people

University of Virginia Medical Center staff will join Blue Ridge Health District personnel on Monday to help give shots in the arm to residents who qualify as next-phase recipients of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The health district will open its doors on Monday to emergency first responders, teachers and school staff who live in the district, which includes Charlottesville and Greene, Nelson, Louisa, Fluvanna and Albemarle counties.
Also eligible to receive the vaccine are food and farm workers, manufacturing personnel, grocery store workers, public transit workers, mail carriers and package delivery personnel as well as anyone age 65 and older. The group is referred to as Phase 1B.
“We are pleased to provide a safe and effective vaccine to frontline healthcare workers, essential employees, and individuals over the age of 65, as well as those with high risk health conditions” said Blue Ridge Health District Director Dr. Denise Bonds in a statement.
Anyone older than 16 with an underlying health condition is also eligible for a shot.
Currently, the health district operates its vaccine clinic under a tent in the parking lot of the old Kmart at Emmet Street and Hydraulic Road. The clinics are not open to the public, but require appointments made through the health department either by employers or residents.
“While the vaccine provides hope on the horizon, it will still be months before the vaccine is widely available publicly. It’s important to remember we are still very much in the trenches of this pandemic and we must continue to adhere to COVID-19 prevention practices,” Bonds said.
UVa will send some staff members experienced with administering the vaccinations to help the district increase the number of injections BRHD can provide during its clinic.
The university medical center has had more than 600 employees volunteer to provide injections. That, hospital officials say, is one reason why more than 10,800 health system employees have received a first-dose of vaccine and more than 1,800 have received both doses since the vaccines first started arriving before Christmas.
A single shot provides some immunity to COVID, but it takes two shots about four weeks apart to get 95% immunity.
Although it will send people to man the needles, UVa will not be sending vaccine until its own staff has been inoculated.
Dr. Costi Sifri, head epidemiologist at UVa, said the medical center has received enough shipments that it currently has a surfeit of shots, which will be used to provide initial inoculation and second-dose shots for other medical center employees.
UVa and the health district follow guidelines set up by the Virginia Department of Health for administering the vaccines. The department has not set guidelines for transferring vaccine doses from one organization to another.
“We’re looking to the state health department to see if [the doses] should be used for other vaccinations or for second doses for staff,” Sifri said. “We’re continuing to vaccinate our employees and continue to look into how were going to move into the next phases in cooperation with the health district and Virginia Department of Health.”
Blue Ridge Health District officials say they currently are receiving regular supply of vaccine and transfer should not be necessary.
Buckingham County residents, who live within the boundaries of the Piedmont Health District, will see shots made available for Phase 1B on Tuesday. Much like the Blue Ridge Health District, appointments are needed to receive the vaccine.
Because the vaccine is a scarce commodity, the Centers for Disease Control has set priorities for some people to get their shots first. Those who have health issues, are over 65 or work in jobs categorized as essential are in those three groups belong in those phases.
“Virginians who do not fall into priority phases will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine when it is more widely available,” Piedmont Health District officials said in a statement. “Once the vaccine is rolled out to the general public, distribution will be similar to the flu vaccine.”
There is no timeline for when the vaccine will be available through pharmacies, doctor's offices and other locations that provide annual flu shots. Estimates from state and federal officials have ranged from three months to late summer.
Until that time, officials recommend people wear masks, stay socially distant and avoid social situations with people who are not living in their immediate family.
Although the last two months have seen COVID cases increase at UVa Medical Center to the point that officials banned visitors in most instances, officials said the past week has seen the numbers drop enough to give them breathing room.
Lower numbers of COVID patients mean nurses, doctors and other frontline care staff can be moved into their normal units to provide care for other patients. More COVID patients mean staff must be borrowed from other units, sometimes forcing the hospital to redirect transfers and other patients to hospitals around the state.
“This week we’ve had a stable number of patients and as a result of that, we’ve been able to continue with regular care,” said Dr. Reid Adams, interim chief medical officer for the hospital. “We’re in quite good shape as far as being able to care for patients. We’re still having incredible stress on the system, but we’ve been dealing with that for a long time.”
The state health department also announced this week that it had expanded its partnership with the Walgreens national pharmacy chain to operate drive-through, no-cost COVID-19 testing in 15 stores.
None of those stores are in Central Virginia.