UVa study links Prozac use with fending off age-related blindness

The next step in the process would be to run a clinical trial. Based on the findings, the researchers believe that if the drug proves successful, it could be administered either orally or through an ocular implant.

But Gelfand said there are some hurdles to run, the first of which is funding. Most research funded by pharmaceutical companies is based on new drugs that may be patented rather than existing drugs. That can cost as much as $2.8 billion and take a decade or more.

The other hurdle would be the clinical trial’s expansive scope.

“The study we would want to do would be a preventive one so you’d need to pick many, many people for the study before you had enough that develop or do not develop AMD so you could say for sure if your drug worked,” Gelfand said. “We’d love to do a clinical trial and that is the goal, but it’s going to take a while.”

In the meantime, Gelfand said people should neither start taking fluoxetine to stave off AMD or change their prescriptions to thwart the condition.

“Based on this research, no one should be going out and either switching to fluoxetine or start taking it. These are serious drugs and people should consult with their physician before considering anything,” he said.