UVa students to get tested for COVID more frequently

The testing, administrators said, is mandatory. Students with “unavoidable conflicts,” such as classes or being isolated or quarantined for exposure to COVID-19 may reschedule. Students who tested positive for the virus will need to wait 90 days from the past positive test.

Results should be available in one to two days and those who test positive will move into isolation housing on Grounds. The Virginia Department of Health will conduct contact tracing for any positive cases.

“We have heard from many of you about the strain these new restrictions have added to an already challenging semester,” Groves wrote to students. “I hope this change will make it a little easier to make the most of the remainder of this academic term.”

Groves said that restrictions could be re-imposed if the virus gains a foothold and positive tests increase.

“Our behavior can impact the trajectory of this virus for better or worse,” Groves wrote. “Finishing this semester strong will require everyone to consistently follow current policy and advice to limit gathering size, visitors and unnecessary travel, wear masks, and maintain physical distancing.”