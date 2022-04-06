UVa students' film is winning awards

A documentary produced by interns at the University of Virginia Center for Politics that delves into political divisions in society, won Best Short Film at the March 2022 Political Feedback Festival, a film festival showcasing political films from around the world.

“All of us at the Center for Politics are thrilled to learn that our student-directed film, Common Grounds?, is receiving so many awards and acknowledgements,” said UVa professor Larry J. Sabato, director of the Center for Politics. “There is a hunger for reconciliation, and the fact that this ‘come together’ movie is being received so well in so many different areas – and winning top prizes, no less – proves it.”

Common Grounds? is the project of five UVa Center for Politics interns who brought together student leaders from a wide spectrum of political ideologies to see if they would be willing to talk about those beliefs in an effort to understand each other.

The film, directed by Raed Gilliam, is available on the Center for Politics’ YouTube channel, UVACFP.

In addition, the film was selected by the Oregon Documentary Film Festival as a finalist for Best Documentary Film and Best Cinematography. The film was also named as a finalist for the Documentary Shorts category at the February 2022 Emerging Artists Film Festival and won an award of merit in the March 2022 Best Shorts Competition.