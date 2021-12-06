UVa Student Council says university should give $1 million to help Aug. 12 victims

“UVa isn't just a regular university. UVa has a long deep history, much of which is rooted in racism, bigotry, and violence and a history which feeds into white supremacist ideology,” she said. “It is very easy to see why they chose UVa to march through and why it would have been incredibly important that the UVa administration would have taken action to ensure the safety of students and permanent community members.”

The resolution also calls for support of plaintiffs in the Sines v. Kessler trial that took more than four weeks after spending four years working its way through the federal legal system. The lawsuit sought to hold nearly two dozen white supremacist and neo-Nazi leaders and organizations responsible for their role in the deadly and violence during the preceding UVa torch march.

In total, the jury awarded around $26 million in damages with all but about $1 million of those damages being punitive rather than compensatory. Punitive damages are meant to punish defendants for wrongdoing whereas compensatory damages are meant to compensate a plaintiff for physical, emotional or psychological injury.

There’s no guarantee that money will actually make it to the plaintiffs because most of the defendants have few assets, legal observers say.