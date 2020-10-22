UVa spring semester will mirror fall's mix of online, in-person classes

University of Virginia students can expect their spring semester to look much like the fall with a mix of online and in-person classes and restrictions on the size of student gatherings, face mask requirements and a regimen of regular COVID-19 testing, officials announced Thursday.

They can also expect a shortened spring break with shorter breaks scattered throughout the semester as encouragement to limit travel out of the area, officials said.

The spring semester will begin Feb. 1 and end May 6.

“The plans we are announcing today reflect the need to remain cautious in the face of a historic pandemic,” UVA Provost Liz Magill and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis said in a message to faculty, staff and student “They also reflect our confidence in the capacity of this university and its people to continue to limit the spread and keep each other safe.”

According to information released by the school, the university will offer as many in-person college life experiences “as it safely can.” With the exceptions of lab courses or practical courses, each class is expected to have an online version for those students who wish to learn from home or are in isolation or quarantine.