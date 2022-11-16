UVa shooting victim Mike Hollins' mother provides updates on son's condition

The mother of University Virginia shooting victim and running back Mike Hollins asked for prayers for the families of the deceased football players and privacy for her son and her own family in a statement she released through a family spokesman late Wednesday.

“We want to start by thanking God for His grace that continues to guide our family through this unspeakable tragedy,” Brenda Hollins said.

Mike Hollins underwent emergency surgery Sunday night at UVa Medical Center. On Tuesday, he went into surgery so doctors could repair damage to his kidney, Hollins family spokesperson Joe Gipson told The Daily Progress Tuesday. Hollins had been shot in the back, but the bullet “missed most major organs,” Gipson said.

Hollins’ mother wrote that he was set to graduate this December as an honor roll student in addition to being an accomplished athlete.

“But it's Mike's warmth and genuine affection for others that have always drawn people to him, and we've been overwhelmed with gratitude for the outpouring of support we've received from those who have come to love him,” she said.

UVa Health public information officer Eric Swensen said that the shooting victim still in the hospital was in “fair condition” as of 4:41 p.m. Wednesday.

It is unclear whether Hollins knows about his teammates’ death.

“To the Chandler, Perry, and Davis families - you have not left our prayers since Sunday night. Our hearts are broken for you, and we will continue to hold Devin, D'Sean, and Lavel in our hearts. May the Lord grant you His peace that surpasses all understanding,” Brenda Hollins said.