UVa seeks comment on tuition hike proposal

After holding the line on tuition for the current school year, University of Virginia officials are recommending up to a 4.9% hike in tuition and fees for students in the next school year and again for the year after that.

The UVa Board of Visitors is considering raising tuition and fees somewhere between 3.5% and 4.9% for the 2022-2023 school year and another 3.5% to 4.9% for the following 2023-2024 school year.

The board is holding a workshop on the proposed undergraduate tuition and fee increases at 3 p.m. on Dec. 2 in the Ern Commons Building, 567 McCormick Road. Members of the public and students are invited to the meeting and will be allowed to comment on the proposals.

Comments may also be made by Zoom, but those who wish to participate must sign up by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Each speaker may speak for a maximum time of three minutes and is asked to limit comments to changes in undergraduate tuition and fees or how the money is to be used. Written comments also may be sent to respond_uva_tuition@virginia.edu.

The board will not take a vote on setting the rates until its Dec. 10 meeting.