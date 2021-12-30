UVa restricts hopsital, medical visitors as COVID surge sweeps state, region

The recent surge makes December 2021 the second-worst month of the pandemic in terms of daily case counts. So far, 19 new deaths have been recorded, and 77 people have been hospitalized this month, which is one of the higher monthly totals.

Barney said UVa Health officials are imploring people yet to be vaccinated to so as soon as possible and to get vaccine booster shots as soon as they qualify.

“Booster shots have been shown to increase the effectiveness of vaccines against COVID-19 and the highly contagious omicron variant,” he said. “Data shows that a booster increases omicron infection protection from around 30% to between 70% and 75%. [It] makes symptoms much milder and dramatically reduces the risk of severe disease or hospitalization.”

Anyone with questions about the policy should call the hospital at (434) 924-0000 or go to online at uvahealth.com/services/covid19-visiting-restrictions.

Also on Thursday, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association and the Virginia Department of Health in a joint statement urged Virginians with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 and “other seasonal illnesses,” including influenza, to avoid hospital emergency rooms.