UVa researcher to receive funding from Howard Hughes Medical Institute

A University of Virginia professor will receive an estimated $9 million over seven years to pursue whatever research he wishes as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, the organization has announced.

Jochen Zimmer, a professor of molecular physiology and biological physics with the UVa School of Medicine, is one of 33 researchers from 21 institutions across the country named as an investigator for the institute.

Zimmer and his UVa lab mates study how plants, insects, people and pathogens use polysaccharides to produce a variety of biological substances, from cellulose in plants and exoskeletons in bugs to cartilage in vertebrates.

“It’s really for the lab. There are a lot of undergraduate students, graduate students and post-doctoral students who have worked very hard over the past 10 years at UVa. Without their work and effort it would not have happened. It’s the people in the lab that have earned this,” Zimmer said.

The institute’s investigator cadre consists of some 250 scientists. They are chosen based on past research, but the funding is not earmarked for any particular project.