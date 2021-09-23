UVa researcher to receive funding from Howard Hughes Medical Institute

A University of Virginia professor will receive an estimated $9 million over seven years to pursue whatever research he wishes as a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator, the organization has announced.
Jochen Zimmer, a professor of molecular physiology and biological physics with the UVa School of Medicine, is one of 33 researchers from 21 institutions across the country named as an investigator for the institute.
Zimmer and his UVa lab mates study how plants, insects, people and pathogens use polysaccharides to produce a variety of biological substances, from cellulose in plants and exoskeletons in bugs to cartilage in vertebrates.
“It’s really for the lab. There are a lot of undergraduate students, graduate students and post-doctoral students who have worked very hard over the past 10 years at UVa. Without their work and effort it would not have happened. It’s the people in the lab that have earned this,” Zimmer said.
The institute’s investigator cadre consists of some 250 scientists. They are chosen based on past research, but the funding is not earmarked for any particular project.
“They have investigative competitions every three years, and I had applied in the past but didn’t make it. I applied for the 2020 competition and fortunately, this time I made it,” Zimmer said. “Their mission is different in that they support people and not projects, so if someone has done well in the past, they support you quite generously and you can pretty much do what you want.”
Institute investigators include 32 who won Nobel Prizes, including Jennifer Doudna in 2020 for developing a method of genome editing. Investigators have researched HIV vaccine development, microbiome and circadian rhythm research, immunotherapy, SARS-CoV-2 biology, and potential therapies and vaccines for COVID-19.
“HHMI is committed to giving outstanding biomedical scientists the time, resources, and freedom they need to explore uncharted scientific territory,” said Erin O’Shea, the institute’s president, in a prepared statement.
“We encourage investigators to follow new directions, learn new methods, and think in new ways,” said David Clapham, the institute’s vice president and chief scientific officer. “This could lead to scientific breakthroughs that benefit humanity.”
The institute chose Zimmer based on his lab’s focus on how various organisms use polysaccharides to create support structures. Organisms use them to coat cells. Insects use the sugar strings to create hard exoskeletons. Plants use them to create trunks, limbs and branches. Humans and other vertebrates use them to create cushioning material for joints and develop body tissues.
The nomination was based on Zimmer’s lab research accomplishments over the last five years, including methods bacteria use to create cellulose-based biofilms, how plants spin cellulose into load-bearing support fibers and the cellular machinery used by organisms to deposit polysaccharide-based structures onto cell surfaces.
“The overall theme of the lab is to figure out how cells from very different biological systems produce surface structures,” Zimmer said. “We’re primarily focusing on different biosynthesis pathways. Some mechanisms in the cell stitch sugar molecules together then pump them out to form an exterior and others have the polysaccharides pre-formed in the cell and then secreted.”
Zimmer said some pathogens such as E.coli bacteria create coverings of stitched sugar coatings to hide from immune systems and the environment.
“They create sugar-rich, carbohydrate-based extra-cellular envelopes that disguise the pathogen because they mimic the host’s own materials and form an immunologically invisible coat,” he said. “They may form a capsule around it that helps it to outlast environmental conditions. We’re trying to study both of these pathways.”
Based in Chevy Chase, Maryland, HHMI is the largest private biomedical research institution in the nation. It was developed in the late 1940s by a small group of physicians and scientists who advised aviator and industrialist Howard R. Hughes. They saw the entity as an organization with its own laboratories and not a grant-giving program.
Late in 1953, Hughes created the medical institute funded through the profits of the Hughes Aircraft Company. The aircraft company was sold in 1985 and the profits sunk back into the institute.