UVa Research Park returns to North Fork moniker

The University of Virginia Research Park is taking a step back in time to go into the future with the name North Fork, the name it bore when first it opened to development.

The 562-acre planned development north of U.S. 29 and Airport Road in Albemarle County was once known as North Fork Research Park, in recognition of its location along the Rivanna River. It then became the UVa Research Park at North Fork and later the UVa Research Park. It will hence be known as North Fork – A UVa Discovery Park.

The UVa Foundation, which manages the university’s real estate and financial services, announced the park’s new moniker on Tuesday. The park began in 1986 when the foundation purchased several parcels of land to develop the research park.

The park’s zoning allows for 3.7 million square feet of building space with uses ranging from light industrial to class A office space and laboratory buildings. The zoning also includes retail and hospitality development. Currently there are nine upscale office/lab buildings with 650,000 square feet of development.

The foundation recently updated the park’s master plan to include residential properties and create a “vibrant community.”

Foundation officials said they will work with the county to add residential zoning and implement a revised master plan.

Send news tips to news@dailyprogress.com, call (434) 978-7264, tweet us @DailyProgress or send us a Facebook message here.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.