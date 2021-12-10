UVa raises tuition for the next two school years

Magill said the university has several sources of funding, including a $14.5 billion endowment. It increased almost 50% from 2020's $9.9 billion.

Although some of the endowment funds are used for providing student financial aid and other sources, much of the endowment has restrictions on use.

“Why not use the endowment, which has had wonderful growth, and why not use those returns instead of growing tuition,” UVa Rector Whittington W. Clement rhetorically asked the board. “We do use endowment to support our students because tuition combined with the state support is simply insufficient to support the education of undergraduate students. The endowment and philanthropy are major sources of funding, but there are restrictions on how we may use the money.”

“Many of our other funds and source of funding are restricted as to what we can use them for, or are for one-time use in their nature and are not a permanent source of sustainability that would allow us to not increase tuition later,” Magill said. “We always strive to minimize tuition and help families plan for the cost of attendance.”