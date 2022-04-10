 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

UVa President Ryan to run Boston Marathon for veterans

  • 0
Jim Ryan running (copy)

UVa President Jim Ryan running last year's Boston Marathon. He raised money for nursing scholarships at UVa. 

 Photo by Ellen Dietrick

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is running again.

Ryan is competing for the 11th consecutive year in the 126th annual Boston Marathon on April 18 and this year is raising money and awareness for veterans.

Last year Ryan, 55, ran 26 miles and 385 yards at a pace of 6:58 per mile and finished in the top 30 in his age group.

Ryan uses his race to help generate support and funds for a variety of organizations and charities with this year’s effort supporting the UVa Veteran Student Center. The center, which opened last September, is a joint project of the Student Veterans of Americans, the Dean of Students office, the Jefferson Trust and the Eli Banana Fund.

The center is a space for the school’s military community, including student veterans and ROTC students.

The effort to support the Veteran Student Center also includes a virtual “Run With Jim” campaign. Alumni and friends are encouraged to run “anywhere, anytime” during the week leading up to the Boston Marathon.

People are also reading…

Ryan has supported various causes over the years in association with the marathon, including nurses, teachers and Madison House, the independent, nonprofit volunteer center for students.

In 2021, with sponsors recognizing a special nurse for each mile and having their names printed on the back of his shirt, Ryan helped raise more than $13,000 for UVa nursing student scholarships.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

Historic North Garden inn wants to expand

“We're focusing on agritourism experiences and really returning to the original experiences one could have back 150 years ago,” Dean Porter Andrews, with Easton Porter Group, said.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What it means to close the Veterans Affairs Medical Facility in Salem

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert