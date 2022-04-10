UVa President Ryan to run Boston Marathon for veterans

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is running again.

Ryan is competing for the 11th consecutive year in the 126th annual Boston Marathon on April 18 and this year is raising money and awareness for veterans.

Last year Ryan, 55, ran 26 miles and 385 yards at a pace of 6:58 per mile and finished in the top 30 in his age group.

Ryan uses his race to help generate support and funds for a variety of organizations and charities with this year’s effort supporting the UVa Veteran Student Center. The center, which opened last September, is a joint project of the Student Veterans of Americans, the Dean of Students office, the Jefferson Trust and the Eli Banana Fund.

The center is a space for the school’s military community, including student veterans and ROTC students.

The effort to support the Veteran Student Center also includes a virtual “Run With Jim” campaign. Alumni and friends are encouraged to run “anywhere, anytime” during the week leading up to the Boston Marathon.

Ryan has supported various causes over the years in association with the marathon, including nurses, teachers and Madison House, the independent, nonprofit volunteer center for students.

In 2021, with sponsors recognizing a special nurse for each mile and having their names printed on the back of his shirt, Ryan helped raise more than $13,000 for UVa nursing student scholarships.