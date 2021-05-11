UVa nursing grad works through pandemic to reach his goal

And then came contagion.

“For that first semester prior to COVID hitting, I was doing well. Then COVID hit and the landscape changed,” he recalled. “Responsibilities at work got changed. I’m in general medicine and general medicine nurses are pretty much the ones that got hit with COVID responsibility at UVa. Our staff got dragged in a thousand directions and it was very challenging.”

MacDonald found himself running from the nursing floor to the manager’s office to the online class. He put in extra work hours and squeezed time for school whenever he could. Because he was already a nurse, his job served as a substitute for in-person practical classes, which helped with time constraints.

“If I had not been in the manager’s position and being asked to do all of these other things, it would have made life a little easier,” he said. “It was tough to get these projects done and handle what was going on at work, but we made it”

MacDonald had been through it before. In the midst of the Great Recession, MacDonald made a massive career change. Having earned a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Tennessee, he was working as an architect/project manager in Charlottesville when the economic bottom fell out.