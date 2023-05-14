May is National Stroke Awareness Month in the U.S. And while hundreds of thousands suffer strokes every year in the country, not everyone knows how to spot the symptoms.

In the first University of Virginia Health briefing since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 is no longer a national health emergency in the United States, Dr. Ryan T. Kellogg, a UVa Health neurosurgeon who specializes in stroke care, reminded the community about the importance of recognizing the signs of stroke to save lives.

"BE FAST" is an easy-to-remember acronym to help people remember the symptoms for stroke, according to Kellogg.

“B is for balance,” Kellogg said. “There’s a certain tissue in the brain that, if it doesn’t get blood flow to it, the part of the neurologic control of the body that controls balance begins to become compromised. E is for eyes or vision, because you can start to lose vision really quickly. F is for face … one part of your face drooping down … that can be a sign. A is for arm, so arm weakness or numbness is another common one. S is for speech … a huge component because losing that function is obviously critical for people’s daily lives. The last thing is time … time is brain so the longer you take to seek treatment, the more brain tissue is going to be damaged.”

According to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 795,000 people in the United States suffer strokes every year. Since May is National Stroke Awareness Month, Kellogg said it is important to take note of the signs and categories of stroke.

There are two distinct kinds of stroke: An ischemic stroke occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery leading to the brain, and a hemorrhagic stroke is when a ruptured blood vessel leads to bleeding in the brain.

As stroke treatments are evolving, Kellogg said a comprehensive stroke center such as the one at UVa can “manage all types of strokes.”

“A comprehensive stroke center has to have coverage 24 hours a day, seven days a week with people that are expertly trained in management of stroke,” Kellogg said. “It helps expedite care. It reduces the time that the brain is at risk.”

Kellogg said that, in addition to being surrounded by people who know the signs of a stroke, seeking care at a comprehensive stroke center will give patients the best change at getting “good rehab.”