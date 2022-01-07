UVa moves up date for COVID boosters for students, faculty

UVa Medical Center officials said that on Friday they had 82 COVID-19 patients in the hospital with 25% of those in intensive care. Although the number of patients is double from what it was on Dec. 23, the percentage of patients in ICU has dropped from almost 50%.

The university’s COVID-19 website shows 94 patients being treated at UVa Medical Center for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Dr. Reid Adams, chief medical officer for UVa Medical Center Adams said the omicron variant brings in more patients but also lets them leave much sooner than the delta, alpha or original versions of the coronavirus.

“The in-and-out flow of patients is pretty rapid with the omicron patients. They often need to stay a few days rather than weeks, so there’s a turnaround,” Adams said. “The vast majority of patients are still unvaccinated, closer to 75 to 80 percent of those hospitalized.”

In their email, UVa administrators said they are evaluating the current policies on remote working, events and gatherings and other requirements and restrictions and will announce any other changes by the end of next week.

“We are all tired of this virus, but we must remain both vigilant and flexible in order to strike the appropriate balance, as best we can, between public health and safety measures and fulfilling our core missions of residential teaching, research and medical care,” they wrote.

