UVa moves deadline for vaccine booster shot to Jan. 14

University of Virginia officials are moving to Jan. 14 the deadline for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to assure students, faculty and staff are at maximum resistance to the omicron variant that has fueled the recent surge of cases.

Officials made the announcement Friday in an email message to the UVa community. The deadline was Feb. 1.

“We have changed the booster deadline because our public health experts are concerned that a spike in serious COVID-19 cases at the start of the semester could strain health care resources and university isolation and quarantine space,” the message states.

The email was signed by UVa President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill, Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis and Dr. K. Craig Kent, of UVa Health.

“By pulling this booster deadline forward, we will ensure that the highest number of UVa community members possible are as protected as they can be from COVID-19 infection, serious illness and hospitalization as the in-person semester gets underway,” the administrators wrote.