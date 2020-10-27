UVa Medical School awarded for diversity effort

The University of Virginia School of Medicine has won its ninth-consecutive award for commitment to diversity and inclusion by a magazine that closely covers college education.

The medical school is one of 46 to receive the 2020 Health Professions Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT Into Diversity.

The award honors significant efforts by the school to increase the diversity of its student body. In 2020, 23% of incoming are from groups that are underrepresented in medicine, and 56% are women.

Efforts include UVa surgeon Dr. Michael D. Williams helping to create an unofficial collective to build community among faculty members of color that has helped lead to several initiatives including creating a mentorship program for medical students of color.