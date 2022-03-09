UVa Medical School appoints new surgical chief

The University of Virginia School of Medicine has appointed Dr. Allan Tsung, as chairman of the Department of Surgery.

Tsung, who will take over the role on June 27, will leave his current post as chief of the surgical oncology at Ohio State University to join UVa. He will replace Dr. Reid Adams who will now take the role of chief medical officer for the UVa Medical Center. Adams has served as interim chief medical officer since August 2021.

“I am excited to join a talented team of surgeons and staff at UVa and to have the opportunity to collaborate across the university at the UVa Cancer Center, which was recently designated by the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center,” Tsung said in a statement. “I look forward to working together with my new colleagues to build on their strengths and accomplishments to serve our patients throughout Virginia.”

Tsung earned his medical degree from the SUNY Health Science Center at Brooklyn, completed his surgical residency and a fellowship in hepatobiliary and pancreas surgery at the University of Pittsburgh.

He specializes in treating liver, bile duct and pancreas cancers and is an expert in laparoscopic and robotic surgery.

Before joining Ohio State, Tsung served as vice chairman of research for the surgery department at the University of Pittsburgh.

His research focuses on utilizing laboratory research as treatment options. He has co-authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications and served as principal investigator on multiple National Institutes of Health grants.

He also studies the socioeconomic factors that lead to disparities in health outcomes for patients receiving cancer treatment.

Wendy Horton, UVa Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, said that Tsung’s blend of skills in research and patient care will serve him well in his new role.

“His work in translating scientific discoveries to serve patients is remarkable and will help bolster the high-quality surgical care we provide here at UVa,” she said.