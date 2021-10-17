UVa medical clinic's special event helps prepare for refugee wave SUNDAY

A University of Virginia Medical Center clinic saw nearly three dozen patients on Saturday in a day-long event that provided initial visits to many of the refugees and special visa holders who arrived in Central Virginia this summer.

The event helped get the new arrivals, mostly from Afghanistan, into regular family medical care at the International Family Medicine Clinic at UVa Health ahead of the anticipated arrival of as many as 250 more, most of who fled after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on Aug. 15, in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal of forces.

“When we started, the initial group was originally from Afghanistan. They were refugees from when the Taliban were taking over,” said Dr. Fern Hauck, who founded the clinic in 2002. “The Taliban were kicked out and they’re back again and now we have more coming in from Afghanistan. We’ve come full circle.”

The clinic is part of the UVa Health system’s Department of Family Medicine. Hauck created it in cooperation with the International Refugee Committee, the organization that sponsors and settles refugees in the area.