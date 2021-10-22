UVA mask mandate extended with some new exemptions

Some COVID-19-related restrictions on masks and social distancing are being eased at UVa, but the university is extending the general requirement that everyone wear masks inside university facilities.

Under the new rules announced in a memo to the university community by UVa Provost Liz Magill, and COO J.J. Davis, vaccinated patrons of the school’s recreation facilities will be able to doff their masks during group exercises or while using cardio equipment.

The UVa Marching Band will now be allowed to perform at Scott Stadium, and drama students will be allowed to rehearse indoors and may go without masks during performances, providing the audience is wearing masks.

And the traditional holiday Lighting of the Lawn will take place in person rather than being held virtually like last year’s event.

The administrators said the changes will be effective Oct. 27.

“The threat of the pandemic remains, but our high vaccination rate and low case counts allow us to begin loosening restrictions in targeted areas that will make it easier for members of our community to pursue their studies or other activities important to them,” Davis and Magill wrote in the Friday memo.

There are strings attached to the changes, however.