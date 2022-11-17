 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa marching band to hold Friday concert

UVA_MK907.jpg

MIKE KROPF, THE DAILY PROGRESS UVa students participate in a vigil in response to shootings that happened on campus the night before in Charlottesville, Va., on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

The University of Virginia’s Cavalier Marching Band is inviting alumni to join it in a performance Friday evening on the South Lawn in which it will perform "Amazing Grace" and "You Raise Me Up" for the UVa community. 

The marching band will arrive at 7 p.m. with the intention of starting their performance at 7:15 p.m. The concert will end at 7:30 p.m. to avoid interfering with an 8 p.m. performance by the Baroque Orchestra.

On Saturday morning at 9, UVa's running club will hold a memorial run for the victims of Sunday night’s shooting in conjunction with the annual Fourth-Year 5K.

Also on Saturday, UVa will hold a memorial for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. at John Paul Jones Arena. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church will show a live broadcast of the ceremony. The ACC Network will also televise the memorial.

