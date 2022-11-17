UVa marching band to hold Friday concert

The University of Virginia’s Cavalier Marching Band is inviting alumni to join it in a performance Friday evening on the South Lawn in which it will perform "Amazing Grace" and "You Raise Me Up" for the UVa community.

The marching band will arrive at 7 p.m. with the intention of starting their performance at 7:15 p.m. The concert will end at 7:30 p.m. to avoid interfering with an 8 p.m. performance by the Baroque Orchestra.

On Saturday morning at 9, UVa's running club will hold a memorial run for the victims of Sunday night’s shooting in conjunction with the annual Fourth-Year 5K.

Also on Saturday, UVa will hold a memorial for D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis, Jr. at John Paul Jones Arena. Doors will open at 2 p.m., and the ceremony will begin at 3:30 p.m. Mt. Zion First African Baptist Church will show a live broadcast of the ceremony. The ACC Network will also televise the memorial.