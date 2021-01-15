UVa in-person classes to start Feb. 1 with added restrictions on gatherings

The medical center recently banned visitors from hospital buildings, with a few exceptions, citing the increase in cases both in the community and being treated in the hospital. Although there is room in the hospital, the number of doctors, nurses and other staff members available to treat both COVID patients and other medical patients is a limiting factor in the hospital’s ability to respond to the pandemic.

That, officials said, is the reason behind limiting student gatherings other than classes and lab courses to only six people as well as increased testing.

“The increase in the prevalence of the virus in Virginia and around the country, as well as reports of new, more contagious variants of the virus mean we must take an even more aggressive approach, as an institution and as individuals, to limiting the spread within our community,” the email states.

“Simply put, our margin for error is narrower than it was in the fall. A successful spring semester will require even greater adherence to UVa policies around testing, masks, physical distancing, and gatherings. This includes those who have already had COVID-19, as well as those who have received a vaccine,” administrators stated. “If you are unsure of your own ability to abide by these measures, most students have the option to study remotely from home.”