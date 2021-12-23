UVa Health officials expect post-holiday COVID surge

Although the vast majority of COVID-19 cases for which genetic sequencing has been done have proved to be caused by the delta variant, Sifri said he has little doubt omicron is here.

“When you see someone test positive for COVID, you really don’t know what variant they have. What we know is that we have seen almost essentially 100% delta based on sequencing results, and it drove the rates we saw in the fall and that have started to pick back up after Thanksgiving,” he said.

“We do know there’s been at least one case of omicron in our health district. We have seen omicron rising quite steeply in some locations, and I have no reason to expect that it’s not here. If it’s not here now, we will find it’s here soon enough.” Sifri said.

According to the Associated Press, preliminary data released Thursday shows that people with the omicron variant in Britain are between 50% and 70% less likely to need hospitalization than those with the delta strain.

The U.K. Health Security Agency findings add to emerging evidence that omicron produces milder illness than other variants — but also spreads faster and better evades vaccines.