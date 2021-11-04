UVa Health employees facing termination if not vaccinated

Those new employees were required to be vaccinated to be hired.

“Our teams have been proactive in understanding that there would be some impact and so we’ve planned for that impact,” said Kathy Baker, chief nursing officer. “We have brought on additional resources in anticipation there would be some team members who would choose to not have vaccinations.”

Baker said that while they will be able to cover patient care if the employees choose to lose their jobs over getting vaccinated, officials hope current employees will choose to get their shots and stay.

“In order to insure we have the optimum staff available to take care of our patients, we have employed all strategies available to make sure we have the needed number of care givers at the bedside,” she said.

“We are looking ahead and have been able to manage the losses we are anticipating, but would welcome any team member to accept the vaccination and stay with us,” Baker said. “We would love that.”

Horton concurred.

“Everyone has a different journey and circumstances to think through. We’re working with them every step of the way and would welcome team members back to the organization, if there is ever a change of view,” she said.