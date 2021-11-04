UVa Health employees facing termination if not vaccinated

More than 170 employees of the University of Virginia Health system face possible termination if they don’t follow COVID-19 vaccination mandates and begin getting their shots, system officials said on Thursday.
Among them are more than 40 registered nurses and two physicians, officials said.
UVa Health officials said about 98.4% of health system employees were vaccinated as of Thursday morning. Employees faced a Nov. 1 deadline to get vaccinated.
The mandate was first announced in late August after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which had previously received only emergency use approval.
All employees were directed to receive their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Oct. 18. Anyone unvaccinated as of Monday faces disciplinary action, including termination.
As of Thursday, 173 employees remained unvaccinated and may now be fired, officials said.
“At this point, approximately 83 direct patient care employees are included, including 42 registered nurses,” said Wendy Horton, chief operating officer for UVa Health. “We have 57 employees who are partially vaccinated and are continuing in the vaccination journey.”
Horton said the number currently refusing to get their shots is about 1.2% of the health system work force.
“These numbers are a little bit in fluctuation. We are still working through the process and individuals are still sorting out if they would like to become vaccinated,” she said.
Melissa Frederick, UVa Health assistant vice president, said health system policies require a manager to discuss the issue with employees, who then receive a suspension without pay.
“That gives the team member some time to reflect on it during the suspension period,” she said. “If they still have not become compliant, then we pursue termination. We want them to have a period of reflection so that people can make informed decisions.”
Employees would be fired at the end of their suspension, the length of which is determined by their schedules. Most dismissals are likely to occur in the next few weeks.
Health officials said they anticipated that some employees would not opt for the shot and have made arrangements to fill those positions through hiring of regular staff and contracting with part-time, agency and traveling nurses.
The system has brought on 570 new employees since the vaccination mandate was announced in August as the hospital and clinics saw the nationwide shortage of nurses hit the system hard through resignations and retirements.
Those new employees were required to be vaccinated to be hired.
“Our teams have been proactive in understanding that there would be some impact and so we’ve planned for that impact,” said Kathy Baker, chief nursing officer. “We have brought on additional resources in anticipation there would be some team members who would choose to not have vaccinations.”
Baker said that while they will be able to cover patient care if the employees choose to lose their jobs over getting vaccinated, officials hope current employees will choose to get their shots and stay.
“In order to insure we have the optimum staff available to take care of our patients, we have employed all strategies available to make sure we have the needed number of care givers at the bedside,” she said.
“We are looking ahead and have been able to manage the losses we are anticipating, but would welcome any team member to accept the vaccination and stay with us,” Baker said. “We would love that.”
Horton concurred.
“Everyone has a different journey and circumstances to think through. We’re working with them every step of the way and would welcome team members back to the organization, if there is ever a change of view,” she said.
“We want to meet them where they are. If an individual has a change of heart, between the [human resources] team and leadership team partnering together, we’ll map out a plan to get them vaccinated,” Horton said.
Health system employees who have received exemptions for religious or health reasons must continue with a weekly testing regimen. Although it hasn’t happened yet, in some cases those who have exemptions may have work assignments changed to protect patients and other staff, officials said.
UVa Health employees are not alone in facing a policy of vaccinated or vacate. In late October, UVa’s academic divisions ordered all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8 or face suspension or possible termination.
The order was required to comply with a September executive order issued by President Joe Biden, officials said.
Organizations, institutions or businesses receiving federal funding or contracts are required by the order to “ensure that all individuals, including … employees and visitors, comply with published [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance for masking and physical distancing at a covered contractor workplace,” White House officials wrote in a Sept. 14 blog post.
Because UVa receives federal funds and grants, including federal funds funneled through the state government, its employees fall under the executive order, officials said at the time.
UVa is also requiring proof of vaccination before fans may enter John Paul Jones Arena for any public, private or university function, including concerts and sports events.
The school also requires all visitors and employees to wear masks inside buildings and facilities owned or occupied by the university. That includes the bathrooms, hallways and concession stands at Scott Stadium.
The school is exempting people at university recreation centers from wearing masks while using cardio equipment or participating in group exercise classes. They are expected to remask afterward, however.
The school is also allowing drama students to return indoors for courses and activities providing masks are worn and social distancing observed when not actively rehearsing. Clear masks must be worn at final rehearsals and brass and wind instruments fitted with appropriate bell covers where possible.
Final drama performances will not require masks for performers as long as the audience is masked.