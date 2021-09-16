UVa Health begns plan for a future of expansion

University of Virginia Health officials are working on a 10-year plan they hope will set a course of expanding medical facilities across the state, stimulating more research and providing health care in underserved communities.

The plan is part of UVa’s overall 2030 strategic plan, which was finalized in 2019 but was put on hold pending the arrival of Dr. K. Craig Kent, the health system’s chief executive officer. Kent joined UVa Health in February 2020, arriving along with the pandemic.

“The expectation was that the health system would soon follow with a plan and three weeks later we were in the middle of COVID. That’s when I started my adventure here,” Kent said.

The strategic plan will guide the near future of the health system’s three basic functions of research, teaching and clinical care, but it this year it adds an important fourth goal - providing medical equity in the community.