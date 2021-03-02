UVa Greek organizations extend gathering restrictions

The resolution calls for a written apology that recognizes administrators’ “failure to enforce their own COVID-19 restrictions.” It also called for temporary suspensions of Greek organizations accused of noncompliance while the accusations are under review.

At least five and as many as eight organizations, both fraternities and sororities, are said to be under investigation by university officials for possible violations of the six-person limit.

The sorority council, in an Instagram post on Feb. 19, said the “recklessness exhibited by some members of our community is extremely disappointing and these utterly careless actions put all of our health at risk.”

“Although we mostly saw widespread compliance, social media and other platforms indicted that some chapters were not,” the statement reads. “These chapters and individuals are currently undergoing the university’s judicial process and the [sorority council] is discussing further mechanisms to hold our organization accountable moving forward.”

The fraternity council intends to reevaluate the restrictions at the end of the month.

“As an organization, we feel it is critical to recognize the efforts our members have taken to prioritize safety and minimize the spread of COVID-19, and also acknowledge our shortcomings in this endeavor,” the fraternity council’s Feb. 26 statement reads.

