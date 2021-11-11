UVa employees get until January to be vaccinated

For employees to meet the deadlines, they should receive their first Moderna shot by Dec. 7 and second shot by Jan. 4. Pfizer vaccine recipients should get their first dose by Dec. 14 and the second by Jan. 4. Those who opt for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine need to get it before or on Jan. 4.

The White House announcement on Nov. 4 also announced new Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, requirements that employers with 100 or more employees either get workers fully vaccinated or test them for COVID-19 on at least a weekly basis.

The OSHA rule also requires that employers provide paid-time for employees to get vaccinated, and ensure all unvaccinated workers wear a face mask in the workplace.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services at the Department of Health and Human Services also announced its requirement that health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid be fully vaccinated.

OSHA will not apply its rule to those workplaces covered by either the Medicare/Medicaid rule, such as UVa Health system employees, or the federal contractor vaccination requirement, which covers other UVa employees.

Both OSHA and Medicare/Medicaid officials said the new rules trump any inconsistent state or local laws and will be enforced despite any laws that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing.

