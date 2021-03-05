UVa creates scholarship program for PVCC transfer students

The scholarship program will only make that partnership stronger, Friedman said.

“This is building on what is already a very strong partnership and taking it to the next level,” he said after the meeting. “Over the last 30 years, thousands of students have transferred and they have proved successful. They’re good students and they’re well-prepared. The transfer students graduate in the same percentage as first year students and they graduate with the same grade point average as those who start out at UVa.”

Friedman said the transfer students are prepped to succeed at UVa.

“Our classes are rigorous and are designed to be as rigorous as classes at any four-year institution,” he said. “That way, if our students do well in our classes, they know they will do well at other universities and at UVa, and past performance has shown that’s true.”

There is a variety of reasons that students attend PVCC before going to UVa, Friedman said, including saving money or beefing up their scholastic skills.

The Piedmont Scholars program will provide scholarships to 25 PVCC students who graduate with associates degrees and transfer to UVa. The scholarships are part of the University Achievement Award program.