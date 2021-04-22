UVa: COVID vaccine availability increasing even as more shots are given

On Thursday he announced expanded seating at sports venues and other gatherings to begin May 15.

“What we’re starting to see is gradual easing of COVID restrictions. We’re seeing gathering sizes get larger and I think we’re going to see those play out month by month,” Sifri said. “It may not be rapid, and I don’t think it should be rapid, but we’ll see some of that easing.”

Sifri said reopening society is a good idea.

“We can do things, but we should do them with caution and be careful about what’s going on with the state of the virus in our community,” he said. “To get to a point where we have a largely vaccinated population but we still have a lot of restrictions is a place we don’t want to get to. The reason we’re doing this is to be able to have more of a normal society.”

However, the use of masks and public social distancing should continue, Sifri said.

“In a group of individuals who are vaccinated and not at high risk of complications, you can reasonably start taking off the mask,” he said. “But I encourage continuing to wear masks in public. I think it should become more of our social norm. We don’t have the ability, waking down the street or going into a store, to know who has and who has not been vaccinated.”