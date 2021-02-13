UVa considers tuition, fee increases for next year

University of Virginia officials are considering raising undergraduate tuition and fees as much as 3.1% for the next school year, but the exact amount will depend on how much money the state gives to the school and if costs increase.

The UVa Board of Visitors will hold a virtual public comment session Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. and will provide more information about the tuition request and process.

The board is proposing a $75 increase in fees to pay for expanding student health and wellness services and a new wellness facility. Other fees are proposed to increase 1.5% to meet expected program operating cost increases.

“The proposal represents a range from no change in the tuition rate to a 3.1% increase,” said Wes Hester, UVa spokesman. “The Virginia General Assembly remains in session and actions taken by the legislature may have an impact on the final proposal ahead of the March Board of Visitors meeting.”

The university’s proposal assumes that the state’s appropriation will be at essentially the same level as in the 2020-2022 budget, according the university’s legal notice advertising the meeting.