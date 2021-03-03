UVa cancels formal May graduation ceremonies as pandemic restrictions continue

“In either case, we will confer degrees and produce a celebratory virtual event for students, friends, and families this May,” Ryan wrote. “For those making plans, please know that we will not be able to accommodate any guests this May, regardless of whatever option we ultimately pursue.”

Ryan told last year’s class that their ceremonies have been pushed off another year. Due to the pandemic, last year’s graduates also received degrees in a virtual ritual in May with plans to combine formal ceremonies with the 2021 class.

“After consultation with the Finals 2020 Advisory Group, which includes student leaders from your class, we have decided to again postpone your in-person graduation activities to the summer of 2022,” he wrote. “I realize this news may come as another disappointment, and for that I am truly sorry.”

It’s not the first time for the Class of 2020. When it became clear last year that 2020 celebrations would need to be delayed, administrators originally considered holding them in the fall during October’s fall break. That didn’t work out as the pandemic led the school to cancel fall break to finish in-person instruction by Thanksgiving.