The University of Virginia Board of Visitors voted on Friday to decrease the in-state base undergraduate tuition and mandatory fee increase approved in 2021, meaning the cost of attendance for the next academic year will increase by 3% rather than the previously floated 3.7%.

The board also voted to reduce the base undergraduate tuition and fee increase at UVA’s College at Wise from 3% to 2%.

“If you’re a student from Virginia looking to attend the top 50 schools you can’t find one that charges less than UVa,” UVa President Jim Ryan said on Friday.

For the 2022-2023 academic year, first year, in-state students in UVa’s College of Arts and Sciences paid $14,878 in tuition and #3,358 in fees. With the newly board-approved tuition increase cut, undergraduates in the college will pay $15,324.34 in tuition and $3,458.74 in fees in the 2023-24 school year.

The adjustment will save students less than 1% on tuition and fees which, for College of Arts and Sciences undergraduates, will amount to $104 in tuition savings and $23 in mandatory fee savings.

Tuition and fee costs vary between UVa’s various schools, although students in different years at the same school do not pay the same amounts each academic year.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Visitors opted to keep costs low with tuition freezes and rebates over the past few years.

In April 2021, the board voted to keep the cost of tuition the same for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

In December 2021, the board voted on tuition increases for the next two academic years to “provide students and families more transparency and predictability.” It approved a 4.7% increase for the 2022-23 year and a 3.7% increase for the coming academic year.

Last September, the board voted in favor of a one-time rebate of $690 in the form of a credit to in-state undergraduate students to cancel out the 4.7% tuition increase that it approved in 2021.

“The University of Virginia has a reputation for offering students a world-class education while keeping tuition costs low,” Rector Whittington W. Clement told university-run media outlet UVA Today after Friday’s vote. “Today’s decision is a reminder that that reputation is well-earned.”

Clement’s eight-year term will come to an end on June 30 and Robert D. Hardie, who is currently serving as vice rector of the board, will succeed the position for a two-year term beginning on July 1. Hardie is CEO and co-chairman of H7 Holdings, a private holding company that invests in equities, private firms and alternative asset classes, including the Keswick Hall resort outside of Charlottesville.

Board members appointed by former Gov. Ralph Northam — including CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties Louis S. Haddad and Berkshire Hathaway Housing sales associate Angela Hucles Mangano — are also scheduled to end their terms on June 30, but are eligible for reappointment should Gov. Glenn Youngkin choose to do so.

Youngkin has not yet announced his appointments for the UVa Board of Visitors or that of any of Virginia’s other public colleges and universities. Last year, Youngkin announced board appointments on June 30 — the last day of the fiscal year.

James V. Reyes, who was originally appointed by Northam in 2015 and reappointed in 2019, will end his final term on the board on June 30.

Dr. Susan Kirk, the nonvoting faculty representative to the board for the 2022-23 academic year, will also end her term on June 30. Current UVa Faculty Senate Chair and education professor Tish Jennings will succeed Kirk for a one-year term beginning on July 1.

While saying goodbye to its rector and a few members, the board also welcomed its new nonvoting student representative, Lillian Rojas. Rojas is a fourth-year undergraduate student double-majoring in public policy and leadership and religious studies. She says low-income students, safety and security and student self-governance will be her priorities in the new role.